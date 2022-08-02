The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Has a Reminder for Critics of Madison Prewett's Engagement

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

There's no timetable when it comes to finding your forever person.

Earlier this week, news broke that The Bachelor's Madison Prewett was engaged to Grant Michael Troutt. While many in Bachelor Nation were quick to congratulate the Made for This Moment author, others were quick to point out how long they've been together.

"Interrupting your evening…Madi Prewett engaged after 9 months," one fan account wrote with a woozy face emoji.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston saw the message and decided to speak out against the critics who felt Madison and Grant got engaged too quickly.

"Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together," she wrote on Twitter. "You don't get to cheer on leads but s--t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette."

Back in May, the pair went public with their relationship, with Madison saying she and Grant were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. At the time, Madison praised the former UC Santa Barbara basketball player for his faith and being her "best friend."