Selena Gomez Is a Total Mood As She Slip Into a Bathing Suit for Boat Day

August might have just started, but Selena Gomez is already enjoying the salt air.

The Only Murders in the Building star seems to be enjoying some leisure time away from her many projects and spending a boat day bathing in sunshine in a new TikTok. The unofficial queen of relatable TikToks posted a new video of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit.

"What part of my face says talk to me?" Selena lip-syncs in the Aug 2 clip. "None. Absolutely none." The Rare Beauty founder—who has her hair in a sleek, pulled back bun and is wearing gold hoops—also shows herself using her brand's Optimist 4 in 1 Prime and Set Mist, because would her day really be complete without using at least one of her own products?