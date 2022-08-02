Brad Pitt Backtracks His Comments About Retiring: "I'm So Sorry I Said That"

This Hollywood hunk isn't going anywhere just yet.
After stating in a June 2022 GQ Magazine article that he considers himself to be on the "last leg" of his career, Brad Pitt shut down any rumors of retirement exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.
"I'm so sorry I said that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker before explaining his comments, saying, "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."
But the 58-year-old isn't stopping any time soon, as he stars in the new action flick Bullet Train, which premieres August 5. Pitt plays assassin Ladybug, who discovers he isn't the only person on the film's titular train in search of a mysterious briefcase.
Among the film's star-studded cast—which includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Logan Lerman—is Pitt's longtime friend Sandra Bullock, who plays his character's boss, Maria Beetle.
"She will drop anything to come to my aid," Pitt said of his pal at the film's premiere on August 1. After playing a small part in her recent movie The Lost City earlier this year, the actor said it was fun to "cross-pollinate each other's films."
"And now, contraction, I'm gonna do only Sandy Bullock films," he joked. "You heard it here."
Also in attendance on the red carpet was Pitt's co-star Joey King, who plays fellow assassin Prince. Despite feeling imposter syndrome while filming, she told Daily Pop that the Hollywood icon was always there to support her.
"You step on a set like that with all these heavy-hitters—and it's a David Leitch action movie—you're like, 'Do I belong here?'" she stated. "And Brad literally said, he was like, 'You belong here. Stop it.'"
Pitt also goes toe-to-toe against musician Bad Bunny in the new film. The artist's role as the villainous Wolf marks his second film appearance, having made a brief cameo in last year's Fast & Furious installment F9.
"Working with Brad Pitt and punch his face was amazing experience," Bad Bunny told Daily Pop on the red carpet. "I'm very proud of it."
Check out the full interview above.
Bullet Train premieres in theaters August 5.