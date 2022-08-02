Brad Pitt Backtracks His Comments About Retiring: "I'm So Sorry I Said That"

Watch : Brad Pitt Shouts Out Sandra Bullock at Bullet Train Premiere

This Hollywood hunk isn't going anywhere just yet.

After stating in a June 2022 GQ Magazine article that he considers himself to be on the "last leg" of his career, Brad Pitt shut down any rumors of retirement exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"I'm so sorry I said that," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker before explaining his comments, saying, "I just see it as like, there's child to young adult, there's young adult to middle-age. And then, you get over that hump of middle-age, and it's kinda downhill from there. And I was just saying I'm over that hump."

But the 58-year-old isn't stopping any time soon, as he stars in the new action flick Bullet Train, which premieres August 5. Pitt plays assassin Ladybug, who discovers he isn't the only person on the film's titular train in search of a mysterious briefcase.

Among the film's star-studded cast—which includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Logan Lerman—is Pitt's longtime friend Sandra Bullock, who plays his character's boss, Maria Beetle.