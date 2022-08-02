See Celebrity Beef Host Joel McHale Shove Butter Into His Pants in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris are ready for some sweet victory.
The two actresses are kicking off the competition on the series premiere of E!'s Celebrity Beef in this sneak peek at the August 2 episode.
Things start on a chaotic note as host Joel McHale lays down some instructions. "Your time starts when I shout, 'Start Cooking,'" he says, and the women run off to begin collecting ingredients.
"That's when it starts, I haven't said it yet," he clarifies. As soon as the women return to their workstations, Joel once again yells, "Start cooking," and the competition officially begins.
While the two decide on different flavors for their cupcake batters—Cheryl choosing vanilla and Rachael choosing red velvet—one thing the frenemies agree on is their love for sprinkles. "I want mine to be very colorful and beautiful," Cheryl says while carrying a handful of supplies.
And though Cheryl left some sprinkles to spare for her competitor, she jumped at the chance to steal all the cupcake tins from Rachael's station.
"Did you get everything you need?" Joel asks the Curb Your Enthusiasm star before noticing her butter needs to be softer. Being a gentleman, he finds a unique way to help her out.
"Here, I'll put it under my shirt for a bit," he says while tucking sticks of butter underneath his shirt and into his pants.
"Eww, that's how you're softening it?" Cheryl replies in disgust, to which Joel responds, "How else would you soften it?"
"As long as it's not softening everything Joel," Rachael quips, "if you know what I mean."
Which star will take the cake? Check out the full clip above and tune in to the series premiere of Celebrity Beef tonight at 10 p.m. on E!.