Karol G Unveils Fiery Red Hair Transformation After Ditching Signature Blue Shade

Karol G just kissed her iconic blue hair goodbye.

After telling fans July 31 that she was ready to switch up her hairstyle, the "Provenza" singer unveiled her dramatic transformation a day later on Instagram. In the 18-second video, posted on Aug. 1, Karol flashed a wide smile as she showed off her fiery red look.

From the length and curtain bangs to her bright hair color, she definitely served Ariel The Little Mermaid vibes. It was a comparison she expressed on Twitter as well.

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," she captioned her post in Spanish, which has been translated to English. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

In the video, Karol explained that this is the first time she's rocked red hair, adding that she was "so happy" with her makeover.