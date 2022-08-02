Everything Everywhere All at Once Writers and Steven Yeun Team Up for New Show

Watch : Steven Yeun: Why We Love the "Minari" Actor

The Daniels are transporting viewers to another dimension.

Showtime announced Aug. 1 that the Everything Everywhere All at Once writers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, a.k.a. The Daniels, are directing and executive producing the new half-hour comedy Mason. Steven Yeun will star in the titular role, alongside comedian Nathan Min.

The series is based on Min's real-life experiences, with Showtime describing the show as a "surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as 'Mason,' seeking connection in a loud world."

Showtime's announcement comes after the success of Scheinert and Kwan's Everything Everywhere All at Once, which recently became A24's first film to hit $100 million globally. The film, a genre-blending story about generational trauma, is already a frontrunner in the 2023 Oscars race.

In a media release, Showtime exec Amy Israel praised the Daniels, "who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen," adding, "Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers."