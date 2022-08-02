RHUGT's Leah McSweeney Responds to Rumor She Was Banned From Thailand for Throwing "Elephant Dung"

Consider this rumor a crock of s--t.
Leah McSweeney has responded to claims she was banned from Thailand while recently filming season three of Peacock's hit Real Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip. Over the weekend, social media was set ablaze when a Bravo fan account shared a post that alleged The Real Housewives of New York City alum was, "forcibly escorted off the set of RHUGT3 and was sent home early after she threw elephant dung at a castmate."
Leah later addressed the rumors in the comments section writing, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen [laughing emoji] sorry to disappoint!!!"
Bravoholics went wild for Leah's response. "@leahmob turn around, get back on that plane and do it!!!!!! I've never been so excited then so let down so quickly," one Instagram user replied.
Another shared, "it's never too late …" while a third added, "I wish it did! I'm here for it."
Leah was however recently photographed with her RHUGT co-stars The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams at what appears to be an elephant sanctuary during their vacation.
The Bravo stars donned bikinis, bathing suits and other summer attire while enjoying an animal excursion in mid-July.
"THAILAND will never be the same! #RHUGT3," Gizelle posted on IG, while Whitney wrote, "Thailand so far has been one for the books! Cheers to these beautiful woman."
Fans also started speculating that something was up after Leah was noticeably absent from a video posted by several members of the cast last week, including Heather, who captioned hers, "The IT Girls, The S--t Girls We dare you to do it better… #RHUGT."
Binge past seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)