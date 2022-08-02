RHUGT's Leah McSweeney Responds to Rumor She Was Banned From Thailand for Throwing "Elephant Dung"

Watch : RHONY Star Leah McSweeney REACTS to Reboot

Consider this rumor a crock of s--t.

Leah McSweeney has responded to claims she was banned from Thailand while recently filming season three of Peacock's hit Real Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip. Over the weekend, social media was set ablaze when a Bravo fan account shared a post that alleged The Real Housewives of New York City alum was, "forcibly escorted off the set of RHUGT3 and was sent home early after she threw elephant dung at a castmate."

Leah later addressed the rumors in the comments section writing, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen [laughing emoji] sorry to disappoint!!!"

Bravoholics went wild for Leah's response. "@leahmob turn around, get back on that plane and do it!!!!!! I've never been so excited then so let down so quickly," one Instagram user replied.

Another shared, "it's never too late …" while a third added, "I wish it did! I'm here for it."