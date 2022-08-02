FBoy Island Season 2 Just Delivered One of the Funniest Moments in Reality TV History: Here's Why

Watch : FBoy Island, All Star Shore Drink & Below Deck Hangover

After more than a decade in the reality TV business, Elan Gale is proving there's still a first time for everything.

In FBoy Island season two's fifth episode, viewers were surprised when the show opted not to air an entire date between one of its three leads, Tamaris Sepulveda, and one of her suitors, Aaron Spady. Why, you may be asking, would a reality dating competition series not show a romantic outing?

"Unfortunately, it was incredibly boring," a title card explained. "So here are 10 seconds of abs instead." After delivering on the promise to display an array of six-packs, a message then read, "Thank you for watching FBoy Island. Now back to our show."

It was shocking. It was unbelievable. And it was also f--king hilarious.

But Gale, who created FBoy Island after spending years as one of the most notable executive producers in the Bachelor franchise (you can basically thank him for Bachelor in Paradise!), said he was "really nervous" to actually pull it off, despite the series' absurd tone.