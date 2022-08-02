Todd Chrisley Shares Candid Look Into His Marriage With Julie Chrisley Amid Legal Trouble

Todd Chrisley said his marriage to Julie Chrisley has grown stronger as they experience legal drama and await for their sentencing this fall.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 02, 2022 6:08 PMTags
LegalReality TVCouplesCelebritiesCeleb DramaTodd Chrisley
Watch: Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

No storm can damage Todd Chrisley's relationship with Julie Chrisley.

As the Chrisley Knows Best stars await their sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple is sharing how the legal drama has affected their marriage. According to Todd, he's never been closer to his wife of nearly 26 years.

"In my perspective, it has drawn me closer to my wife," Todd shared on the July 29 podcast episode of Chrisley Confessions. "I feel like my marriage—for me personally, internally—is the strongest that I've felt it's ever been."

He added, "For the first time in my life, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn't even know was starving."

It's a sentiment Julie echoed.

"You and I have been a team since day one," Julie told her husband on the podcast. "It's been you and me against the world I feel like. I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now has shown us that it's not about just what you and I and our plan is. It's what God's plan is."

Back in June, an Atlanta federal jury found the reality stars guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. The couple faces up to 30 years behind bars, according to Insider. They will be sentenced on Oct. 6 according to the Department of Justice

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Todd's attorney Bruce Morris previously told E! News that he was "disappointed in the verdict," adding that an appeal is planned.

While Todd said they can't discuss their legal case on the podcast, Julie added that "the only thing we can share is share honestly and share with you how we get through the day."

"I know that this storm right now that we are going through, eventually it's going to end," Julie explained. "It may not end the way that we envision it to end, but it's going to end exactly the way God intends for it to end."  

