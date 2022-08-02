Bad Bunny's Unique Hair Accessories Added Edge to His All-Black Bullet Train Premiere Look

Watch : Joey King & Bad Bunny GUSH Over Brad Pitt at Bullet Train Premiere

Bad Bunny proves once again that he's a fashion conductor.

The Grammy winner just set a new hair trend while also making a convincing case to wear all-black in the summertime. In true Bad Bunny fashion, he showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles movie premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train.

In fact, the "Moscow Mule" singer most certainly didn't let the California heat impact his wardrobe as he dressed in head-to-toe black at the Aug. 1 event. Wearing Dior Men, Bad Bunny traipsed down the red carpet in a tailored blazer with peak lapels and straight-leg pants.

While Bad Bunny's fashion was unforgettable, his hair accessories also stole the spotlight.

The Puerto Rican artist's braids were adorned with an array of glimmering gold safety pins, as well as hoops with hearts. But among the sea of gold, the front braid, in particular, really stood out with its vibrant red heart ornamentation.