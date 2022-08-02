Merit Beauty’s Multitasking Complexion Stick Is Back in Stock After 10,000+ Shoppers Joined Waiting List

Consolidate your makeup bag and use the Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick as a foundation, concealer, and contour.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 02, 2022 5:10 PMTags
Merit Beauty StickMerit Beauty

It's not foundation, it's not a concealer, it's not a contour stick— it's all of the above. The Merit Beauty Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is a do-it-all makeup product with a very devoted following. It has been sold out for months, with the waiting list reaching 10,000+ hopeful shoppers and 44.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. Now, it's finally back in stock and better than ever with 1.7 times more product than before.

This stick delivers buildable, light-to-medium coverage that feels light on your skin. It's also great to use on the go if you want to get ready during your commute. You can use a shade that matches your complexion as a foundation and a concealer. Or you can go up two or three shades and use this as a contour stick to sculpt and define you cheekbones and jawline. The brand claims that the product helps lock in moisture and the formula's daisy extract "diminishes the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots."

See what the hype is all about and simplify your makeup bag at the same time. The Merit Beauty Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick probably won't be in stock for long. 

Merit Beauty Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

Use this multitasking stick to conceal, sculpt, and define your complexion. 

$38
Merit Beauty
$38
Sephora

Check out the wide range of shades below.

Merit Beauty

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

The Merit Beauty Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Reviews

A shopper urged, "Throw out everything you own and replace it with MERIT products! So far I own most of Merit's beauty products, (except for Day Glow and Flush Balm), and love them all to pieces- and I've never been a makeup sort of girl! It's perfect for my acne-prone skin, cuts makeup application time in half (because it's literally foolproof!), and I've regained. Makeup Minimalists Rejoice! my confidence. I can't wait to try whatever Merit comes out with next!"

Another declared, "The Minimalist is oh so so handy. I can just run it across my face and call it a day. The pigmentation is so nice. It's just perfect. I love the finished result and its ability to conceal and correct my small little imperfections."

A customer raved, "This is one of my favorite products ever! I love how just a few dots can make eyes look so awake and rested!"

A fan of the product reviewed, "Shade matches perfect, finish looks fresh and blends into skin well. Less is more with this tool—it's between concealer and foundation. It's true what they say! I also have acne-prone skin, and haven't noticed any new break outs. It tends to cover flare-ups and scarring well, too!"

Someone else wrote, "I used to wear a full fave of foundation , and at age 46, it was looking heavy and aging me. I decided to try a no foundation routine using Merit. I use it under my eyes and in the corners of my nose. It's absolutely wonderful!!! My hubby says my makeup has never looked better! Thank you, Merit!"

An initially skeptical shopper admitted, "I genuinely was shocked that it would be such a great tint especially for my under eye area! During the day it doesn't cake up or fade away. I love this stick for minimal days which is almost always! The shipping was pretty quick too which I can always appreciate!"

A shopper gushed, "The best natural coverage! The best natural coverage! The best foundation! I being using it for almost 6 month now . I have some black spots in my cheeks and it covers it in a super natural way. I really recommend it if your looking a natural cover. And the best is that is not toxic!"

A Merit fan said, "Love this stick to cover up and to contour and bronze! It's so easy to use and it blends beautifully! It stays on all day! I have it in 2 shades to conceal and bronze!!"

While you're shopping, check out these smudge-proof red lipsticks.

