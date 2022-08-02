Merit Beauty’s Multitasking Complexion Stick Is Back in Stock After 10,000+ Shoppers Joined Waiting List

Merit Beauty

If you need some additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews.

The Merit Beauty Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick Reviews

A shopper urged, "Throw out everything you own and replace it with MERIT products! So far I own most of Merit's beauty products, (except for Day Glow and Flush Balm), and love them all to pieces- and I've never been a makeup sort of girl! It's perfect for my acne-prone skin, cuts makeup application time in half (because it's literally foolproof!), and I've regained. Makeup Minimalists Rejoice! my confidence. I can't wait to try whatever Merit comes out with next!"

Another declared, "The Minimalist is oh so so handy. I can just run it across my face and call it a day. The pigmentation is so nice. It's just perfect. I love the finished result and its ability to conceal and correct my small little imperfections."

A customer raved, "This is one of my favorite products ever! I love how just a few dots can make eyes look so awake and rested!"

A fan of the product reviewed, "Shade matches perfect, finish looks fresh and blends into skin well. Less is more with this tool—it's between concealer and foundation. It's true what they say! I also have acne-prone skin, and haven't noticed any new break outs. It tends to cover flare-ups and scarring well, too!"

Someone else wrote, "I used to wear a full fave of foundation , and at age 46, it was looking heavy and aging me. I decided to try a no foundation routine using Merit. I use it under my eyes and in the corners of my nose. It's absolutely wonderful!!! My hubby says my makeup has never looked better! Thank you, Merit!"

An initially skeptical shopper admitted, "I genuinely was shocked that it would be such a great tint especially for my under eye area! During the day it doesn't cake up or fade away. I love this stick for minimal days which is almost always! The shipping was pretty quick too which I can always appreciate!"

A shopper gushed, "The best natural coverage! The best natural coverage! The best foundation! I being using it for almost 6 month now . I have some black spots in my cheeks and it covers it in a super natural way. I really recommend it if your looking a natural cover. And the best is that is not toxic!"

A Merit fan said, "Love this stick to cover up and to contour and bronze! It's so easy to use and it blends beautifully! It stays on all day! I have it in 2 shades to conceal and bronze!!"

While you're shopping, check out these smudge-proof red lipsticks.