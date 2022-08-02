Bachelorette Contestant Hayden Apologizes to Gabby and Rachel After "Unacceptable" Behavior

Watch : Batchelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other

Hayden Markowitz is taking responsibility for his actions.

The Bachelorette contestant spoke out following the Aug. 1 episode, in which he referred to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as "bitches," who couldn't "hold a candle" to his ex-girlfriend. It was a shocking scene that proved he is the one who is "rough around the edges"—not Gabby.

"For those who watched tonight's episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions."

He continued, "I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect."