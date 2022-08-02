Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England Aug. 2. See photos of the 7-year-old royal cheering on the athletes.

Ready for some royally adorable photos? 

Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2. And let's just say, the 7-year-old sweetly stole the show.

Charlotte arrived at the tournament in a Rachel Riley jersey dress featuring navy and ivory stripes and a lace-trimmed collar, finishing off her look with braided pigtails. As for mom and dad, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a white Alexander McQueen suit and the Duke donned a navy blazer, blue button-down shirt and khaki pants. 

During the outing, the family watched several sporting events, including swimming and hockey, and visited the SportsAid House, where they spoke with athletes. Kate has been patron of the nonprofit—which supports young athletes through awards, scholarships and personal development opportunities—since 2013. 

This marked the first time William and Kate have brought Charlotte along for a solo royal engagement (she's often joined by her brothers Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4). And it seemed to align with her interests. Just like her parents, Charlotte has proven to be a sports fan (did you see her video message wishing the soccer team the Lionesses good luck ahead of their EURO 2022 win)?

To see photos of her attending the Commonwealth Games, keep scrolling.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Cheering From the Stands

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton applauded the athletes during the swimming event at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
An Exciting Event

Indeed, there's nothing like watching a live sporting event.

Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
Adorable Pouts

And while Charlotte was at one point photographed pouting at the games...

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Thumbs Up

all in all, she seemed to have a good time.

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
A True Sports Fan

So what are Charlotte's favorite sports? According to a video shared by the Daily Mail, the young royal revealed at SportsAid House that she enjoys gymnastics. And after Danielle Brown, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist in archery, met with Charlotte during a workshop, the athlete tweeted she "discovered that Princess Charlotte likes archery," too.

