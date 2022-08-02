Chuck E. Cheese Accused of Racial Discrimination After Mascot Doesn’t High-Five Little Girl

Watch : Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric

A New Jersey mom is accusing Chuck E. Cheese of racial discrimination.

Twitter user Umm Safa alleged in an Aug. 1 tweet that her 2-year-old was "racially discriminated against" at a Chuck E. Cheese location in Wayne, New Jersey, on July 30.

In a video she posted to Twitter, the mouse character Chuck E. Cheese at the family entertainment center and pizza restaurant appears to high-five several white children standing on a stage, but doesn't seem to respond to a Black toddler who is seen excitedly jumping up and down next to the mascot.

Along with a clip of the incident, Safa wrote, "As you can see, he gives all of the [white] kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby."

Safa said that she reported the incident to the restaurant's staff but was "ignored." She also shared a photo of her daughter and the Chuck E. Cheese mascot posing together, which she said management "insisted" they take after apologizing that the mouse was "not able to see her."