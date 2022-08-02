Yet Another Sex Education Star Is Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 4

Watch : "Sex Education" Star Aimee Lou Wood Talks Taking on Trauma

Sex Education is going to look very different in season four.

The Netflix series is saying goodbye to yet another cast member ahead of the new season, with Rakhee Thakrar, who played teacher Emily Sands, announcing she's moving on from the show. "I'm not part of the new series," Rakhee told the Daily Star Sunday, adding, "I can't really talk about why."

She continued, "I'm so proud of the show and grateful to have been part of something so important. There is nothing bad about Sex Education."

Rakhee is the fourth star to announce their departure from the series in recent months. Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who played Lily and Ola, respectively, previously shared that they're leaving to make way for new characters. "When you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones," Tanya told Radio Times, "which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen."