Dane Cook Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years of Dating

No jokes here: Dane Cook is about to be a married man.
The comedian, 50, proposed to fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23, in York Beach, Maine on July 13, the couple recently revealed to People.
"When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us," he told the magazine. "It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."
It was the perfect way to start their next chapter. "I'm about to spend the rest of my life with my favorite person and my best friend—what is there to not look forward to?" the bride-to-be added. "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."
Her heart has felt full for five years. "Boyfriend, bestie, cheerleader, bringer of happiness, that's my @danecook," Taylor wrote while celebrating their anniversary in May. "Whether it's a deep convo or a tv-binging night, I love every second with you. Wouldn't trade it for the world."
In his own tribute, Cook described their romance as "incredible, inspiring, loving" and "adventuring," adding, "it's the best time in my life, the most fulfilling too."
Though, they've had their critics, too. "My girlfriend and I, we get a lot of crap from people because we have an age difference," Cook said during a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "And here's the thing: I love her. She's the kindest, sweetest, just my favorite, my best friend. And sometimes I actually find myself saying like, ‘Where has she been all my life?' And then I realize she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it."
They can certainly laugh at the haters. As Cook wrote in a 2018 Instagram Q&A, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."