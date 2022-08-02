Simu Liu and Jade Bender Enjoy Marvelous Date Night at Bullet Train Premiere

Simu Liu and Jade Bender have taken their date nights to new heights.
For the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, the Marvel actor and Senior Year actress hit up the red-carpet together for their latest date night out. As for their outfits for the event, Jade wore a green jacquard-printed mini halter dress, complete with strappy-toe stilettos, while Simu rocked a light grey suit, paired with grey loafers.
Simu and Jade's recent red-carpet moment comes nearly two weeks after the couple confirmed their romance with their debut at the 2022 ESPYS on July 21. And although both actors have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, just a few days after the awards show, Jade also posted pics from her time at this year's Comic-Con to Instagram—which of course, included a cute photo of the pair posing together on the carpet.
But the Night School actress wasn't the only one to recap her time spent at the annual event.
Amongst his own carousel of photos from Comic-Com on July 25, Simu also shared another pic of him and Jade laughing together as they posed for pictures—and one photo of Jade fast asleep in the car—to his Instagram.
Rumors of a possible romance between the two were first sparked back in June when Simu and Jade were photographed leaving dinner in West Hollywood, Calif.
And that speculation only continued when Simu appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in late June, since Jade was also seen arriving to set with the actor. Although it remains unclear when these two first crossed paths, Simu and Jade were first photographed together at the Unforgettable Gala in 2019.
Proof that Marvel isn't needed for magic to happen.