Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Engaged to Yoga Teacher Emily Chen

It looks like Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan has given out his final rose.
The former Bachelorette contestant got engaged to yoga teacher Emily Chen on June 30 and announced the happy news on Instagram Aug. 1.
"We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world," he wrote. "I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22."
Along with his message, Bennett posted a video of the couple walking hand in hand in coordinating cowboy hats and sharing a kiss at T.A. Moulton Barn in Moose, Wyoming. The future groom revealed they filmed the clip "a few days after the proposal" and that they "have been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news."
As for the ring, Bennett proposed with a cushion cut diamond set on a pavé band. And after sharing the relationship update, he and Emily received several congratulatory messages from his fellow reality stars.
"Congrats Bennett!" Kelley Flanagan wrote in the comments. "Happy for you guys!!" Added Blake Horstmann, "Congrats man!!!"
Bennett appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020 and starred Clare Crawley (who left the show early after getting engaged to her now-ex Dale Moss) and Tayshia Adams. The Harvard alum was eliminated week eight after Tayshia took him and Noah Erb on a two-on-one date. And while Bennett returned during week nine in hopes that Tayshia would give their romance another chance, she sent him home again at the rose ceremony.
However, his journey to find love did not end there. Bennett and Emily started dating in 2021. And after keeping their relationship private for a few months, they made their romance Instagram official that September.
In a January New Year's post, Emily reflected on her relationship with Bennett. "He's someone who balances equal amounts of salad and donuts, time at the gym and time for date nights, staying in cozy and TRIPS (more travel in one year than ever in my life.)," she wrote. "He always finds a reason to celebrate and is relentlessly optimistic - a big change to my minimal (grim) life before him. So thank you @bennettandrewjordan for opening me to a whole new world."