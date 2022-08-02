Bachelorette's Bennett Jordan Engaged to Yoga Teacher Emily Chen

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

It looks like Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan has given out his final rose.

The former Bachelorette contestant got engaged to yoga teacher Emily Chen on June 30 and announced the happy news on Instagram Aug. 1.

"We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world," he wrote. "I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22."

Along with his message, Bennett posted a video of the couple walking hand in hand in coordinating cowboy hats and sharing a kiss at T.A. Moulton Barn in Moose, Wyoming. The future groom revealed they filmed the clip "a few days after the proposal" and that they "have been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news."

As for the ring, Bennett proposed with a cushion cut diamond set on a pavé band. And after sharing the relationship update, he and Emily received several congratulatory messages from his fellow reality stars.

"Congrats Bennett!" Kelley Flanagan wrote in the comments. "Happy for you guys!!" Added Blake Horstmann, "Congrats man!!!"