Romeo Miller Pays Tribute to Sister Tytyana Miller After Her Death

Romeo Miller is remembering his late sister's legacy.
Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic passing, the Growing Up Hip Hop star penned a touching tribute to his sibling in honor of her birthday.
"25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned an Aug. 1 Instagram video featuring his sister alongside their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."
Added Romeo, "God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday."
In late May, Romeo and dad Master P announced their family was grappling with "overwhelming grief" after Tytyana passed away.
"We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support," Romeo wrote in a statement shared May 30. "And although this is sad times, I'm forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she's in a way better place and finally at peace and free."
In his own post, Master P—who shares his daughter with ex Sonya Miller—also expressed appreciation for the love and support received from fans. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about," the rapper wrote. "With God, we will get through this."
Alongside her brother and father, Tytyana also appeared on episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop. In a 2016 episode, she opened up about her issues with substance abuse to her father, telling him that she was making plans to enter a rehab facility.
Tytyana's cause of death has not been revealed.