Romeo Miller Pays Tribute to Sister Tytyana Miller After Her Death

Romeo Miller is remembering his late sister's legacy.



Nearly two months after Tytyana Miller's tragic passing, the Growing Up Hip Hop star penned a touching tribute to his sibling in honor of her birthday.



"25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud," Romeo captioned an Aug. 1 Instagram video featuring his sister alongside their family members. "226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that's what I'll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."

Added Romeo, "God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday."



In late May, Romeo and dad Master P announced their family was grappling with "overwhelming grief" after Tytyana passed away.