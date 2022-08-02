Kathryn Hahn Encourages Parents to “Spend Less on Their Kids” With Back-to-School Picks Starting at $2

We interviewed Kathryn Hahn because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kathryn is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Even if you get a head start on back-to-school shopping, it can still get pretty pricey sometimes. No one wants that, especially Kathryn Hahn. That's why the star is encouraging parents to "spend less" on their kids in a new Amazon commercial, which is all about saving money as the new school year approaches.

In an exclusive E! News interview, Kathryn said, "Shooting this was fun! I loved the approach— encouraging parents to spend less on their kids." Jokes aside, she elaborated, "There's so much pressure on parents to have the latest and greatest things for our kids, and with Amazon you don't need to break the budget to get them everything they need for school."

Amazon's back-to-school hub is the ultimate shopping destination. If you want to narrow down your back-to-school shopping, Kathryn shared her must-haves for students and parents.