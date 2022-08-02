This $7 Nano Mister With 3,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Will Keep You Feeling Fresh in the Summer Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

As much as we love summer, we don't exactly love 100-plus degree days. If you're in the same boat, fortunately Amazon has a ton of products designed to keep you cool in the summer heat. For instance, we can't get enough of these top-rated personal neck fans that are sleek, stylish and effective. You also can't spend time out in the sun without getting a pack of these affordable cooling towels that reviewers say are a "gift from heaven." Now, we've got another product that Amazon shoppers say will keep your skin feeling cool and refreshed all summer long.

The YUNYILAN Portable Nano Facial Mister is a pocket-sized device that can be used in many ways. Some Amazon shoppers use it for their eyelash extensions, some use it as part of their daily beauty routine, some use it as humidifier, some use it as a sanitizer mister and others keep it in their purse for a quick refresh throughout the day.

It's just the kind of thing you want to have on hand during the hottest months of the year. Plus, it's pretty affordable at $7 for one piece or $13 for two. Not to mention, the device itself is super cute.

If you want to learn more about the nano facial mister and why so many fellow Amazon shoppers are obsessed, check out the below.