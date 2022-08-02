This $7 Nano Mister With 3,100+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Will Keep You Feeling Fresh in the Summer Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
As much as we love summer, we don't exactly love 100-plus degree days. If you're in the same boat, fortunately Amazon has a ton of products designed to keep you cool in the summer heat. For instance, we can't get enough of these top-rated personal neck fans that are sleek, stylish and effective. You also can't spend time out in the sun without getting a pack of these affordable cooling towels that reviewers say are a "gift from heaven." Now, we've got another product that Amazon shoppers say will keep your skin feeling cool and refreshed all summer long.
The YUNYILAN Portable Nano Facial Mister is a pocket-sized device that can be used in many ways. Some Amazon shoppers use it for their eyelash extensions, some use it as part of their daily beauty routine, some use it as humidifier, some use it as a sanitizer mister and others keep it in their purse for a quick refresh throughout the day.
It's just the kind of thing you want to have on hand during the hottest months of the year. Plus, it's pretty affordable at $7 for one piece or $13 for two. Not to mention, the device itself is super cute.
If you want to learn more about the nano facial mister and why so many fellow Amazon shoppers are obsessed, check out the below.
YUNYILAN Portable Nano Facial Mister
This portable face mister uses advanced nano atomization technology, which the brand claims makes the liquid easier to absorb in the skin. The device features a visual 20 ml water tank so you know exactly how much water is in there. According to the brand, you can use the mister about 9-12 times before needing to refill. It's about four inches tall, making it perfectly sized to fit in your purse. You charge it using a USB cord, which is included. As a bonus, it even has a little mirror at the end.
It's available in pink and white for $7 each. If you want to get two, Amazon is also selling a 2-pack with both colors for $13.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think about this nano mister? Check out the following reviews.
"Great for summer. This is so cute and it works well when you're hot. Just mist water on your face and it's refreshing."
"I love this mister. I had sinus pressure and sprayed it on my nose. I don't know why, but it felt so good. It relieved some of the pain. My kids have found it and thinks it's a toy. I will be buying a backup."
"Worked right out of the box! I'm using this as a sanitizer mister. It's perfect for smaller items and anything you don't really want to get wet. I bring this with me wherever I go and use it at least 15 to 20 times a day. I usually don't have to refill it until after two days, and one charge lasts me about three to four days! Will order more!"
"Adorable and practical. Not even sure how I came across this but once I saw it, I knew I had to have it. The price is extremely reasonable and I usually use this as a final step in my skincare or makeup routine. I add some water and even add some glycerine or a drop of serum mixed with my water for extra hydration. Just be careful not to add anything too heavy or it will ruin this cutie."
"This is the device I didn't know I needed. The fine cooling mist feels like a professional facial. I'm glad I purchased the 2-pack so I can keep one in my purse. This product is so good that I immediately sent a second set to my mom. I totally recommend this."
"If your face is dry or you wear contacts and need to moisturize it this is a good alternative. I use this every day on my face and it helps with keeping it shiny and not dry. I also spray in my eyes when my contacts are feeling dry. I bring it with me everywhere."
"This turned out to be better than I was expecting. Here in the summer, it is really nice to have in the car to mist your face and arms. It leaves my skin feeling refreshed."
Looking for more beauty must-haves to keep you cool this summer? Check out these affordable cooling products from Milk Makeup, Laneige, Tatcha and more.