Jay Leno Rejects the Idea That He "Deliberately Sabotaged" Conan O'Brien's Tonight Show

Watch : Will Jay Leno Watch David Letterman's Netflix Show?

Jay Leno can't seem to leave The Tonight Show behind.

The former late night host discussed the controversy surrounding his exit—and eventual return—to the famed chat show in an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast July 31.

Leno left The Tonight Show after 17 years in 2009, paving the way for Conan O'Brien to be his successor. At the time, Leno moved from his usual 11:35 p.m. time slot to an earlier, hour-long show at 10:00 p.m. on the same network. However, after both shows faltered, Leno returned as host of The Tonight Show in 2010, where he remained until 2014.

At the time, many fans accused Leno of stealing O'Brien's thunder given their notoriously rocky relationship. However, addressing claims that he "deliberately sabotaged" O'Brien's version of The Tonight Show, Leno argued that just wasn't the case.

"That doesn't work," Leno told Maher. "It doesn't work that way. You try and do the best you can and it didn't work."