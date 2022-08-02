Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Doesn’t "Let Me" Do This Anymore

Watch : See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video

Stormi Webster wants to be her own stylist.

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 1 to share a few throwback photos of her 4-year-old daughter—who she shares with Travis Scott—and revealed how Stormi is embracing her role as a budding fashionista.

In fact, there's one duty that Stormi no longer allows Kylie to do.

"She doesnt let me dress her anymore," Kylie wrote alongside a 2020 snap of Stormi in white sneakers, grey shorts and an "Official Souvenir" shirt.

More of Stormi's throwback ‘fits shared to Kylie's account included a pink and white Christian Dior dress paired with clear sandals, a black and red ensemble adorned with a crystal purse and a blue outfit that made for a matching moment between mother and daughter. Allow us to take a moment of silence for Kylie's career as an A+ toddler stylist.

But although Stormi is only interested in dressing herself these days, she still has a desire to pull pieces from her mom's closet.

In a TikTok shared to Kylie's account on July 8, both Stormi and Kylie tried on multiple pairs of shoes from Kylie's collection.