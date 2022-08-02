Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi Doesn’t "Let Me" Do This Anymore

Stormi Webster wants to be her own stylist.
Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 1 to share a few throwback photos of her 4-year-old daughter—who she shares with Travis Scott—and revealed how Stormi is embracing her role as a budding fashionista.
In fact, there's one duty that Stormi no longer allows Kylie to do.
"She doesnt let me dress her anymore," Kylie wrote alongside a 2020 snap of Stormi in white sneakers, grey shorts and an "Official Souvenir" shirt.
More of Stormi's throwback ‘fits shared to Kylie's account included a pink and white Christian Dior dress paired with clear sandals, a black and red ensemble adorned with a crystal purse and a blue outfit that made for a matching moment between mother and daughter. Allow us to take a moment of silence for Kylie's career as an A+ toddler stylist.
But although Stormi is only interested in dressing herself these days, she still has a desire to pull pieces from her mom's closet.
In a TikTok shared to Kylie's account on July 8, both Stormi and Kylie tried on multiple pairs of shoes from Kylie's collection.
In the montage, Stormi and Kylie showed off their shoe selection to the sound of Saucy Santana's song "Walk." As for what Stormi chose, she rocked her mom's orange heels, black fur mules, blue pumps and holographic stilettos.
While Stormi and Kylie showed off their walk, fans ran to the comment section to gush over the video. One user wrote that Stormi was in "HER MATIERAL GIRL ERA." Meanwhile, another added that the 4-year-old "walks in heels better than me."
Sure, the shoes were a little big. But it's safe to say Stormi has her personal sense of style all figured out.