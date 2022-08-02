Exclusive

Watch The Bachelorette Contestants Get Slapped Across the Face by Fish in Belgium

Nothing says true love like getting slapped in the face by a fish by a strange man in Belgium. See how Gabby's guys handle it in this exclusive clip from the Aug. 8 episode of The Bachelorette.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 02, 2022
TVThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor Nation
When in Belgium, do as the Belgians do!

Gabby Windey subjects her suitors to getting slapped across the face by ice cold fish, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 8 episode of The Bachelorette

"My guys are pretty competitive," Gabby says, "so I have a surprise for them."

You can say that again. 

After making their way to a riverside Belgian bar, a giant man emerges and that's when things get fishy. As Erich explains, "Out of nowhere, this big, burly Belgian guy brings out these two buckets of fish." That's one way to make a first impression.

Erich gets picked out of the group for a mysterious contest with the huge Belgian, which begins with a friendly game of rock, paper, scissors. Easy enough so far. 

However, it turns out that Erich losing his game of rock, paper, scissors means he gets slapped across the face by a freezing cold fish. Hate when that happens!

"I'd like to find the person that made this game and give them a piece of mind," Nate says after Michael smacks him with a fish, albeit not nearly as hard as our new Belgian friend hit Erich. 

It appears the fish slap has done something to Nate, however, as he picks up a fish and begins having a conversation with it.

"This is my friend Flipper here," Nate says. "I feel like Gabby likes me."

Then, and there's no other way to say this, Nate begins to imitate the fish's voice and moves its mouth as he speaks. 

"Yeah, she was feeling you," Nate says, as Flipper. "She didn't want to see you slapped by us, but YOLO!"

We'd though we'd seen it all in Bachelor Nation, but we'd never seen a fish say "YOLO."

Disney

See who else gets slapped by a fish when The Bachelorette airs Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

