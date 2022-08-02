Watch The Bachelorette Contestants Get Slapped Across the Face by Fish in Belgium

Watch : The Bachelorette Contestants Play FISH SLAP Rock, Paper, Scissors

When in Belgium, do as the Belgians do!

Gabby Windey subjects her suitors to getting slapped across the face by ice cold fish, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 8 episode of The Bachelorette.

"My guys are pretty competitive," Gabby says, "so I have a surprise for them."

You can say that again.

After making their way to a riverside Belgian bar, a giant man emerges and that's when things get fishy. As Erich explains, "Out of nowhere, this big, burly Belgian guy brings out these two buckets of fish." That's one way to make a first impression.

Erich gets picked out of the group for a mysterious contest with the huge Belgian, which begins with a friendly game of rock, paper, scissors. Easy enough so far.

However, it turns out that Erich losing his game of rock, paper, scissors means he gets slapped across the face by a freezing cold fish. Hate when that happens!