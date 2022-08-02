Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Unsealed Court Documents Reveal Bombshell Allegations

Watch : Can Amber Heard Win Legal Appeal Against Johnny Depp?

Content warning: This story discusses rape and sexual abuse.

More details into Johnny Depp's contentious defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard have surfaced.

Two months after Heard was found liable of defaming Depp in a highly publicized courtroom battle in Virginia, more than six thousand pages of pretrial documents were unsealed and made public, shedding light on matters that attorneys for both sides wanted to exclude from the jury. Amongst the court filings included shocking allegations from Depp and Heard, as well as never-before-seen text messages from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

E! News reached out to reps for Depp and Heard for comment on the unsealed docs but did not hear back.

Heard was originally sued by Depp, who she was married to from 2015 to 2017, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though the Aquaman actress never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, his attorneys contended in the suit that she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career."