Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt are engaged. Learn about their seaside proposal and their romance that was "worth the wait."

By Kelly Gilmore Aug 02, 2022 12:51 AMTags
EngagementsThe BachelorCouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Selena Gomez & Peter's Ex Madison Prewett Hang Out

Madison Prewett has traded roses for a ring.

The Bachelor alum and  boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt got engaged on July 31 in a beachside proposal. In snaps of the special moment shared to Instagram, Grant is seen getting down on one knee in a blue suit while surrounded by white candles on the beach.

Madison, who wore a white gown for the special moment, captioned the Aug. 1 post, "You were worth the wait."

Back in May, Madison went Instagram official with Grant, who is a former basketball player for UC Santa Barbara and the son of Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, according to Us Weekly. At the time, she introduced fans to "the realist G in town."

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do," she wrote on May 5. "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure."

 

photos
The History-Making Bachelor Nation Moments

And after taking that step to go public with their romance, Madison shared why she was ready to share her relationship with the world.

"When you meet someone as amazing as Grant, you want to introduce him to everyone," she exclusively told E! News. "He is passionate, inspiring and really cute. I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me."

@emilypradaphoto

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

2

Jay Leno Rejects Idea That He "Deliberately Sabotaged" Conan O'Brien

3

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

As for the qualities about him she loves most, Madison shared, "I adore and admire most his love for Jesus, his passion to make a difference, his heart for people (no matter who they are) and his joy for life."

@emilypradaphoto

Back in 2020, Madison appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor.  

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

2

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

3

Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed

4
Exclusive

How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Long Distance “Work”

5

Bend the Knee to Maisie Williams' New Buzzed Haircut

Latest News

Jay Leno Rejects Idea That He "Deliberately Sabotaged" Conan O'Brien

Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Doesn’t "Let Me" Do This Anymore

Why Bachelorette Rachel Kicked Hayden Out of the Competition

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

Holly Madison Reveals Her Hilarious Disneyland Confession

25 Stores That Always Have Free Shipping No Matter How Much You Spend

Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt