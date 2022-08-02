Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Madison Prewett has traded roses for a ring.
The Bachelor alum and boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt got engaged on July 31 in a beachside proposal. In snaps of the special moment shared to Instagram, Grant is seen getting down on one knee in a blue suit while surrounded by white candles on the beach.
Madison, who wore a white gown for the special moment, captioned the Aug. 1 post, "You were worth the wait."
Back in May, Madison went Instagram official with Grant, who is a former basketball player for UC Santa Barbara and the son of Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, according to Us Weekly. At the time, she introduced fans to "the realist G in town."
"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do," she wrote on May 5. "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure."
And after taking that step to go public with their romance, Madison shared why she was ready to share her relationship with the world.
"When you meet someone as amazing as Grant, you want to introduce him to everyone," she exclusively told E! News. "He is passionate, inspiring and really cute. I want people to see how proud I am to date someone like him and how truly happy he makes me."
As for the qualities about him she loves most, Madison shared, "I adore and admire most his love for Jesus, his passion to make a difference, his heart for people (no matter who they are) and his joy for life."
Back in 2020, Madison appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor.