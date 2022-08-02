Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relaxing Idaho Getaway

Watch : Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are trading in the beach for the woods.

Fresh off their apparent vacation together in Hawaii, the pair recently retreated to Idaho to spend a little more one-on-one time with each other and nature. A source at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club exclusively tells E! News that the pair spent the weekend at the property in Idaho—a spot that is not new territory for the couple.

"Kendall loves going there with Devin," the source said, "and being out on the water."

As for what The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player get up to while in the great outdoors, the source noted that the pair "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything" which includes spending time at the club, hanging by the fire pit, boating on the lake and even axe throwing.

Fans even got a taste of Devin's skills with an axe when Kendall took to her Instagram Stories with a July 31 video of him in action.