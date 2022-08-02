Love Island UK Season 8 Winner Revealed

Happily ever after.
After eight weeks in the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowded the champions of Love Island UK season eight.
The happy couple addressed their fans in a sweet video message posted to social media on Aug. 1, thanking them for getting the pair to the end.
"Thank you everyone for voting us and thank you for making us who we are," Ekin-Su, 27, gushed to the camera. "I can't believe it, everyone's winners here and I just feel really lucky to be here."
She added, "Thank you everyone for going on this journey with us, it means so much."
Davide, 27 also expressed his excitement saying their victory came as a total shock. "I didn't expect it, I still don't believe it," he said as he wrapped his arms around Ekin-Su. "We're all four great couples, but yeah thank you for everyone."
In the finals, the two beat out fellow islanders Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.
On June 6, season eight began with a brand-new Love Island twist, which saw the public picking the starting couples, and set the show off with a bang. However, the season wasn't without its controversy. Following its June 6 premiere, 781 viewers complaints were made to media regular Ofcom in just four weeks, according to Variety.
"According to Ofcom, viewers were concerned about bullying on the show," the outlet reported, "contestants' well-being and mental health, certain contestants getting more screen time than others and the age gap between contestants on the dating show."
In particular, viewers complained about the amount of screen time given to contestant Gemma, daughter of former England soccer star Michael Owen, with one viewer tweeting: "Michael Owen must co-produced this show, Gemma is getting bare unnecessary screen time."
Many viewers were also turned off by the 19-year-old's initial pairing with Davide, who is eight years older.
While the U.K. version may have wrapped up, fans of the steamy and addictive dating show can still get their fix. The latest version of Love Island USA, featuring new host Sarah Hyland, premiered July 19 and is streaming now on Peacock.
