How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship “Work” From Australia

Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder.
Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.
Despite the many miles between the couple, a source close to Kim tells E! News that their relationship has remained unaffected.
"The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming," the insider shares. "They are still going strong and making it work."
And although Kim's recent trip was only for a short period of time, the two have made the effort to stay just as close during when they're away from each other. "When they are apart, they are in constant communication," the source notes, explaining that they "FaceTime consistently" and are "always getting quick phone calls in when they can."
While the two have busy schedules of their own, making time for even short calls is apparently enough to brighten the beauty mogul's day.
"Kim loves that he's always making her laugh and he truly makes her day when they talk," the same insider tells E! News. "She is still smitten over him and it just works for her."
Being that Kim was the last one to catch a flight to spend some quality time with the former Saturday Night Live star, it's only fair that their future reunion plans includes Pete traveling to go see her. The source shares, "Pete plans to come back to L.A. after filming wraps to spend time with her for a few days."
Together or not, the pair—who have been dating since last fall—have both had had their hands full with projects of their own. Last week, Kim dropped a new SKIMS swim collection with the help of star power such as Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey, who modeled the pieces.
As for Pete, he's currently working with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris on Wizards!, per Deadline.