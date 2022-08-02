How Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Making Their Long Distance Relationship “Work” From Australia

Watch : How Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Handling Long Distance

Perhaps distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Such seems to be the case for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have been physically separated since last month while the comedian is filming the movie Wizards! in Australia. Though the SKIMS founder was spotted taking a brief trip down under to visit her boyfriend for the weekend, she remains mostly at home near Los Angeles with her four kids.

Despite the many miles between the couple, a source close to Kim tells E! News that their relationship has remained unaffected.

"The distance hasn't been an issue for Kim and Pete's relationship while he's been away filming," the insider shares. "They are still going strong and making it work."

And although Kim's recent trip was only for a short period of time, the two have made the effort to stay just as close during when they're away from each other. "When they are apart, they are in constant communication," the source notes, explaining that they "FaceTime consistently" and are "always getting quick phone calls in when they can."