Even Chaka Khan Had to Grow Into Her Most Powerful Songs

Watch : Chaka Khan Reveals the Key to Becoming a Successful Artist

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Chaka Khan has a message for women—and, ideally, men too.

While scrolling online—yes, 10-time Grammy winners scroll just like the rest of us—she ended up watching one video after another, getting a taste of what some young women were putting out there. And Khan was shocked to find that so much of what she was hearing was, to put it frankly, "a lot of crap."

"I'm calling it crap," the mother of two explained to E! News of the less-than-uplifting content she consumed, but "that's a cop-out, because these girls really feel that way. And they didn't feel the self-worth that they should, the respect level they should be at. So, I said, 'I'm just going to do a song next time that speaks to that,' because it really affected me profoundly."