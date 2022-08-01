Kylie Jenner Gives a Chic Peek at Baby Boy’s Stylish Shoe Collection

Six months after welcoming a baby boy with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her son’s impressive sneaker collection.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Shares RARE Photo of Her Son With Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's son is already a sneakerhead.

The 24-year-old gave her social media followers a glimpse into the growing shoe collection of her and Travis Scott's baby boy, proving that the tot is already taking after his fashionable mom.

"IT'S JUST TOOOOOO CUTE," she captioned the pic a July 31 Instagram Story of eight pairs of pint-size kicks, including several styles of mini Air Jordans.

The baby boy's budding fashion sense was previously on full display in a video released shortly after his February birth. (Though originally named Wolf Jacques Webster, Kylie admitted they were changing his name, which they have yet to share.) Titled "To Our Son," the video included a tour newborn's nursery, which highlighted his impressive shoe closet.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, who seems to be a budding fashionista herself. Just last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted an adorable video on TikTok of the mother-daughter duo playing dress up.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Play Dress-Up in Her Closet

The clip, set to Saucy Santana's song "Walk," showed Kylie and Stormi trying on numerous pairs of designer shoes in their decked-out closet. The pair sported glittering kitten heels, bright orange sandals, Mary Janes, black fur-trimmed mules, bedazzled strappy heels and holographic stilettos. On the wall behind them the girls were rows of high heels and sneakers.

Fans fell head over heels for their dress-up video, with one commenting that Stormi is in "HER MATERIAL GIRL ERA." Another fan quoted their viral TikTok sound: "Stormi, you look like mommy, baby."

And there may be more fashion fans yet to come in their family. Kylie recently hinted she has baby no. 3 on the brain as she commented on a photo of Travis, "Got there in a New York minute," along with four pregnant woman emojis.

Kylie Jenner Gives a Chic Peek at Baby Boy's Stylish Shoe Collection

