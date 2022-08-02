Love Island Lingo, Explained: All the British Slang You Need to Know

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

You don't have to venture across the pond to get a handle on the fascinating lexicon of Love Island.

The cult British reality TV show has attracted the attention of many U.S. viewers over the years, and with a brand new version of Love Island USA recently making its debut on Peacock, the franchise's fandom is at an all-time high.

While the American Islanders may not speak the special sort of lingo that's tossed around on Love Island U.K., it's still important to be well-versed in the language, which is essentially a combination of British slang and show-specific terms.

So, whether you need a refresher on phrases like "tuna melt" and "pied off," or you're just in the early days of learning the lingo, whip yourself up a cheese toastie and read on for our unofficial dictionary guide to Love Island.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.