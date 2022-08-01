Exclusive

The Origin of Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris' Beef Revealed

Before competing against her longtime friend Cheryl Hines on E!'s new series Celebrity Beef, actress Rachael Harris explained the history of their bad blood. Get the hilarious details.

By Brett Malec Aug 01, 2022 9:49 PMTags
TVFeudsReality TVJoel McHaleExclusivesShowsNBCUCelebrity Beef
Watch: Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER

Can a baking battle help Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris resolve their bad blood?

The actresses and longtime BFFs will go head to head on the Aug. 2 premiere of E!'s new competition series Celebrity Beef hosted by Joel McHale. Before their cupcake-making showdown, Harris is spilling details on the origin of their ongoing beef.

According to Harris, their disagreements stem from Hines' tendency to say "yes to everything."

"She can't say no, she wants to take care of everybody," the Lucifer star told E! News exclusively. "She's always trying to fix everybody and it's really admirable but then she gets herself painted into a corner. She says, 'I don't wanna invite this person to Thanksgiving,' and I say, 'Don't. It's better to feel a little guilty than resent them.' And then she says, 'Oh God, I just feel bad.'"

Speaking from past experience, Harris continued, "I go to her Thanksgiving with my kids and then the entire time she says, 'Oh God, why did I invite this person?' And the only person she can talk to and bitch about it is me because it's a family person."

photos
Famous Celebrity Feuds

But the beefing is mutual, as Harris explained she has a personality trait that gets on Hines' nerves as well.

Citing a recent trip the two took to Hawaii together, she revealed, "I'm the person who's like, 'I'm happy to pay for a [hotel] upgrade. I'm not saying give me an upgrade...Immediately her eyes roll back in her head. I'm like, 'What?! I want to have the best vacation.'"

"She's like, 'You make me look like I'm high maintenance,'' Harris added. "I'm like, 'I'm not making you look like anything. I'm looking out for myself.'"

Becky Sapp/E! Entertainment

As for their culinary showdown, Harris admitted, "I was definitely not confident in my cooking skills. I was like, ‘She's gonna take it....' All I was focused on was trying to f--k with her."

Without spoiling which of the two wins the very first face-off in Celeb Beef history, Harris concluded, "I felt great about how everything ended on the show. I thought it was a fair fight. I felt like you reap what you sow and it was a no-brainer."

Don't miss their showdown tomorrow night at 10 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

2

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

3

Angelina Jolie Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

4

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

5

Yes, Spirit Halloween Is Getting Its Own Movie

Latest News

Exclusive

Dylan O’Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His “Slut Era”

Yes, Spirit Halloween Is Getting Its Own Movie

Heidi Klum Goes Topless for "Hot Girl Summer" in Sizzling Bikini Pics

The Boys Fan Favorite Receives Big Promotion Ahead of Season 4

Kylie Jenner Gives a Chic Peek at Baby Boy’s Stylish Shoe Collection

We Took Waterproof Mascaras to the Limit With the #EMascaraChallenge

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Shocker About Gone Girl Sex Scene