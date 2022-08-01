Everything I Know About Love Is Sure to Be Your New Favorite YA Series

Travel back to 2012 and watch as a pair of best friends' relationship is tested after one begins a new romance in the trailer for Peacock's new series Everything I Know About Love.

If you've been missing The Sex Lives of College Girls, Peacock's new series is for you.

Inspired by the memoir of the same name by Dolly AldertonEverything I Know About Love—which premieres August 25—follows a group of four friends as they encounter bad dates, heartaches and humiliations in 2012-set London.

The story centers around childhood BFFs Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley), who move in with their college (ahem, university) friends Nell (Marli Siu) and Amara (Aliyah Odoffin). But the pair's relationship is put to the test after Birdy gets a boyfriend, posing the question: What happens when you no longer are the most important person in your best friend's life?

"Nothing will change, Maggie," Birdy tells her bestie in the show's new trailer, to which she responds, "That's only a thing people say when everything's changing."

The seven-episode series is created, written and executive produced by Alderton, and also stars Connor Finch, Jordan Peters and Ryan Brown.

From wild parties to emotional fights to accidentally stumbling in on friends' sexy time, the show's group of gals are in for their fair share of adventures.

"We're in this grubby, golden phase of life that is so short-lived," says Maggie at the trailer's end. "Sorry, I wanna live before I die."

Check out the full trailer above and scroll below for more 2022 TV premiere dates.

Everything I Know About Love premieres Thursday, August 25, on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) - August 2

True crime fans better mark their calendars, as The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise hits Peacock in August.

Shane Brown/FX
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu) - August 3

Season two of Reservation Dogs arrives August 3 on FX on Hulu.

Netflix
The Sandman (Netflix) - August 5

The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge, premieres August 5.

The CW
Killer Camp (The CW) - August 5

Season three of the horror series premieres August 5 on The CW.

Netflix
Locke & Key (Netflix) - August 10

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix on August 10.

Netflix
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) - August 10

See Sima Taparia continue her matchmaking skills in season two.

Nathan Bolster/BET
The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) - August 11

Fans of The Ms. Pat Show won't have to wait, as season two arrives Aug. 11.

VH1
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1) - August 12

The second season of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, featuring nine mysterious celebrities competing in lip sync battles for a shot at a $100,000 charity donation, premieres August 12 on VH1.

Prime Video
A League of Their Own (Prime Video) - August 12

The TV adaptation of A League of Their Own slides into home base, a.k.a. Prime Video, Aug. 12.

Netflix
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) - August 12

Devi is back! 

Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling, returns for season 3 on August 12. 

Apple TV+
Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+) - August 12

The Apple TV+ drama, which stars Vera Farmiga and premieres August 12, tells the real-life story of a New Orleans hospital's struggle in the days following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC
Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC) - August 14

Here's something Walking Dead fans can sink their teeth into. Tales of the Walking Dead premieres August 14 on AMC.

The CW
Leonardo (The CW) - August 16

Starring The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore, Leonardo make its return August 16.

Antonello & Monte/© Sky Italia/ The CW
Devils (The CW) - August 16

This Patrick Dempsey-led series returns to our small screens on June 30.

Walt Disney Studios
She-Hulk (Disney+) - August 17

She-Hulk hits Disney+ this summer.

Discovery +
Good Sex (discovery+) - August 19

Five couples facing different struggles in the bedroom seek the unique guidance of sex coach Caitlin V., in Good Sex, which premieres Aug. 19 on Discovery+.

House of the Dragon (HBO) - August 21

The wait is (almost) over! 

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

AMC
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC) - August 22

The final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself arrives in August.

FXX
Archer (FX) - August 24

The Agency gets back to business in season 13.

Netflix
Selling the OC (Netflix) - August 24

Follow Jason and Brett Oppenheim as they expand their business to Orange County.

George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA
Welcome to Wrexham (FX) - August 24

The docuseries about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's football club arrives this summer.

FXX
Little Demon (FXX) - August 25

Little Demon is a new comedy series heading to FXX.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for The Blue Jacket Fashion Show
The End Is Nye (Peacock) - August 25

Get ready for more Bill Nye, as his new show hits Peacock in August.

FX
The Patient (FX on Hulu) - August 30

The new limited series premieres August 30 on FX on Hulu.

CW
DC's Stargirl (The CW) - August 31

Season three of DC's Stargirl arrives this summer.

Amazon Prime Video
Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime Video) - Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings prequel series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 2. 

Adult Swim
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) - Sept. 4

Rick and Morty's highly anticipated sixth season premieres in September.

Peacock
Last Light (Peacock) - Sept. 8

Matthew Fox's return to television debuts September 8.

Getty Images
Monarch (FOX) - Sept. 11

Real-life mother-daughter duo Susan Sarandon and Eva Amurri co-star in the highly-anticipated FOX series Monarch, which was supposed to debut on Jan. 30. On Jan. 12, FOX announced that Monarch would debut in the fall. It will have two premiere dates on Sept. 11 and Sept. 20 (its regular time slot).

Kylie Gayer/E! News
Sherri (Fox) - Sept. 12

After hosting the Wendy Williams ShowSherri Shepherd is getting her own talk show, aptly titled Sherri.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

