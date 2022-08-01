RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Hit With Restraining Order by Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend

Watch : Did Kim Kardashian Throw Shade at Larsa Pippen?

Lenny Hochstein's girlfriend Katharina Mazepa is waging serious claims at his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein.

As part of a newly filed restraining order against Lisa—more specifically, a temporary injunction for protection against stalking violence—Katharina alleges that for the duration of her and Lenny's relationship—which began in May of this year, around the same time he filed for divorce—Lisa has been engaged in a campaign of "harassment, cyberstalking, bullying and defamation."

Katharina details this alleged behavior throughout the 15-page injunction—which E! News can confirm was initially requested on July 22, and later issued on July 25—accusing Lisa of "making threatening phone calls, creating fake social media accounts and posting threatening and false statements" to and about Katharina publicly online. Among these supposed false statements is that Katharina, 26, and Lenny, 56, had an affair prior to his split from Lisa, 40.

Katharina, meanwhile, categorically denies this. "I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated," she told E! News in an exclusive statement on August 1. "As Lenny pointed out in his own public statement, they have been separated and sleeping in different bedrooms for months now and living separate lives for months now. It is only after Lenny's separation that we began dating and having a relationship."