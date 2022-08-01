The D'Amelio Show Season 2 Teaser Finds Charli and Dixie in Tears

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are getting more vulnerable than ever. In season two of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, the sisters laugh, cry and tease a sibling rivalry. Watch the trailer here.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 01, 2022 8:42 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebritiesTikTokCharli D'Amelio
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

The D'Amelio Show is out to prove if blood really is thicker than water. 

In the teaser for season two of their Hulu reality series, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio get honest about the pressures of fame, relationships and life in the public eye. 

"We're doing such amazing things as a family," Charli says, but she also acknowledges that life hasn't always been dance trends and Dunkin' runs for the TikTok superstars admitting, "there was a lot going on under the surface."

Through the thick and thin, however, the D'Amelios vow to always stick together. 

"We're sisters," Dixie says, while wiping away Charli's tears. "She'll always have my back. I'll always have hers."

But that doesn't mean they aren't above playing up a little drama for the cameras. 

When the girls are out to eat with their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, dad Marc tells them, "I hope you guys get along," to which Charli responds, "I hope we don't, it will make for good TV."

It's hard to argue with that.

photos
Dixie D'Amelio's a letter to me Album Release Concert

Eagle-eyed fans will also notice a quick shot of Dixie kissing boyfriend Noah Beck in the trailer, which Hulu promised will play a major role in season two.

"From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D'Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out," the steamer said in a description for season two. "Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence."
 

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

2

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

3

Angelina Jolie Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

Season two of The D'Amelio Show drops its first two episodes September 28 on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Rents Out Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins

2

Kendall Jenner Confirmed Her and Devin Booker’s Status With One Video

3

Angelina Jolie Announces Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College

4

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

5

Cara Delevingne Finally Explains "Odd" Moment With Megan Thee Stallion

Latest News

Heidi Klum Goes Topless for "Hot Girl Summer" in Sizzling Bikini Pics

The Boys Fan Favorite Receives Big Promotion Ahead of Season 4

Kylie Jenner Gives a Chic Peek at Baby Boy’s Stylish Shoe Collection

We Took Waterproof Mascaras to the Limit With the #EMascaraChallenge

Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Shocker About Gone Girl Sex Scene

Get Cozy With Sereniti Springs' Fuzzy Slippers From Love Island

Exclusive

The Origin of Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris' Beef Revealed