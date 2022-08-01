The D'Amelio Show Season 2 Teaser Finds Charli and Dixie in Tears

The D'Amelio Show is out to prove if blood really is thicker than water.
In the teaser for season two of their Hulu reality series, sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio get honest about the pressures of fame, relationships and life in the public eye.
"We're doing such amazing things as a family," Charli says, but she also acknowledges that life hasn't always been dance trends and Dunkin' runs for the TikTok superstars admitting, "there was a lot going on under the surface."
Through the thick and thin, however, the D'Amelios vow to always stick together.
"We're sisters," Dixie says, while wiping away Charli's tears. "She'll always have my back. I'll always have hers."
But that doesn't mean they aren't above playing up a little drama for the cameras.
When the girls are out to eat with their parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, dad Marc tells them, "I hope you guys get along," to which Charli responds, "I hope we don't, it will make for good TV."
It's hard to argue with that.
Eagle-eyed fans will also notice a quick shot of Dixie kissing boyfriend Noah Beck in the trailer, which Hulu promised will play a major role in season two.
"From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D'Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out," the steamer said in a description for season two. "Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence."
Season two of The D'Amelio Show drops its first two episodes September 28 on Hulu.