Hayley Kiyoko's "Truest Authentic Self" Will Make You Feel Seen, Heard and Understood

Hayley Kiyoko knows her fans have big expectations.
More than four years after releasing her debut album, the pop star believes her followers have waited long enough for her second body of work. Now, Hayley is ready to share her authentic self—and prove good things come to those who wait—with the release of PANORAMA.
"I'm a perfectionist and I really wanted to have a no skip album," Hayley exclusively shared with E! News. "I just set the bar really high for myself. In doing so, it doesn't make things easy and I really wanted to give my fans the best part of me."
According to Hayley, Expectations shared the journey of catching up "with my present self." With PANORAMA, the music exemplifies her present self as she continues to be an LGBTQ+ advocate and activist.
"I think as a queer person, we're constantly catching up with ourselves," she said. "We're constantly having to come out all the time. We're unlearning so much and traumas that we have or walls that we've built. This is my truest authentic self and my current present self."
Back in May, Hayley confirmed she is in a long-term relationship with Becca Tilley when the Bachelor Nation star appeared in Hayley's music video for "For the Girls."
Four years after first meeting at Hayley's Expectations album release party in April 2018, the pair had a full-circle moment when celebrating the launch of PANORAMA together July 28.
"I'm so grateful to have Becca in my life," Hayley said. "She has been an incredible partner and support system and cheerleader and honestly makes me laugh during a lot of stressful times and I'm thankful for that laughter."
As Hayley prepares to hit the road for a late-summer tour with LAUV, she's hoping her personal music continues to build a community of fans who serve as a support system for one another.
She also vows not to stop using her platform as a queer woman of color to share unique stories with fans.
"Sharing music and being a pop star hoping to become a big pop star, there are a lot of glass ceilings that need to be broken," Hayley said. "That's just part of the course and it takes a lot of hard work to break those glass ceilings."
Besides, she knows she has the support of her followers who continue to resonate with her messages of love and hope. "I hope when people listen to the album, they feel seen, heard, understood and validated," she said. "I really hope that this album can be a good aid to any listeners who are going through something similar."
Hayley added, "It's really hard sometimes to imagine yourself out on the other side of the tunnel when you're going through something challenging and so I'm just grateful to be here and to get to acknowledge the hardships in making this album and having it exist. I'm feeling very proud today."