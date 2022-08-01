Bend the Knee to Maisie Williams' New Buzzed Haircut

Watch : Maisie Williams Rocks "Matrix"-Inspired Look for Her 1st Met Gala

Maisie Williams came to slay.

And we're not just talking about her character Arya Stark killing the Night King on Game of Thrones. The actress, 25, debuted a fresh new buzzcut to Instagram July 30 while posting photos from her recent trip to the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa.

"Washing head w facewash>," Williams captioned the pictures. "#3in1girlie."

Her look soon had followers, including Pistol co-stars Sydney Chandler and Emma Appleton, bending the knee. Chandler wrote, "Yes Maisie !!!!!" in the comments, with Appleton adding, "WOWWWW."

Perhaps fans shouldn't be too surprised by the change. After all, Williams has played with a number of different 'dos over the years, rocking a variety of styles (from shoulder-length with blunt bangs to wavy mullets) and hair colors (from brunette and blonde to blue and pink).

"I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn't want to work," she told Rolling Stone about dyeing her tresses pink in 2019. "It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor."