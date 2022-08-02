How Surfer Sage Erickson Caught Feelings for MLB Player Daniel Norris

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Sage Erickson is catching waves—and feelings—this summer.

For the next week, the professional surfer will compete for her third win at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, Calif. And while all eyes will be on the 31-year-old as she surfs her way to another potential victory, some are just as invested in her romance with MLB player Daniel Norris.

"He's just incredible," Sage exclusively shared with E! News from Surf City. "We actually met on Instagram when Instagram suggested three people to follow when you're browsing and he was one of them."

After Daniel posted a photo of some surfboards, Sage said she decided to slide into his DMs first. A year and a half later and the pair remains each other's biggest cheerleaders.

"I love him and I love that we're both athletes and we can understand what we go through," she said. "We very much understand long distance. We understand wins and losses and ups and downs and staying positive and we're probably both a little bit crazy at this point from our sports and trying to adapt and stay on it."