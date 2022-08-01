The Star Wars Prequel Series Andor Has a New Trailer and a New Premiere Date

Watch : Diego Luna & Gael Garcia Bernal Ink Production Deal With Amazon

The revolution has been delayed.

The Stars Wars series Andor, originally scheduled to premiere August 31, has been bumped back to September 21—but Disney+ gave us plenty to feast our eyes on in the series' August 1 trailer.

In the trailer, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) announces his plans to infiltrate the Empire with a very clear directive.

"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," he says in the trailer. "They're so proud of themselves. They're so fat and satisfied. They can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house."

Once inside, he receives tutelage from Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who is new to the Star Wars universe.

"The Empire is choking us so slowly," Luthen tells Andor. "We're starting not to notice. What I'm asking is this, wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?"

As part of his mission, Luthen begins to assemble an army, including Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). After Kleya (Adria Arjona) tells Luthen that she's worried he may have lost his touch, he rebukes by saying, "I'm not slipping. I've just been hiding for too long."