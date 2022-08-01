Diane Warren Addresses "Shade" From Fans After Appearing to Call Out Beyoncé

After songwriter Diane Warren posed the question of how a song could have "24 writers" credited, fans of Beyoncé have spoken out in reference to the suggestion possibly alluding to Renaissance.

No matter the occasion, the Beyhive will always have that energy.
 
Case in point? Songwriter Diane Warren found herself on the receiving end of shade from Beyoncé fans. Why? The songwriter seemed to call out Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, of which each single has a host of credits like "Alien Superstar," which features a list of over 20 writers.

Diane—who is known for penning hits for Cher and Celine Dion, as well as Beyoncé herself—tweeted on Aug. 1, "How can there be 24 writers on a song? [rolling eyes emoji]." She quickly followed up by writing, "This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious," but added, "That's 23 more than are on mine."

Needless to say, that didn't sit well with fans on Twitter, who believed Diane was talking about a hit from Renaissance, which dropped July 29.

"It's quite simple," one user wrote. "If you sample/interpolate several songs within a new recording, all of those original songwriters receive credit along with those who contributed to the new composition."

Another added, "As one of the greatest songwriters of all time, I think you how lol." While a third commented, "This is kind of a boring narrative at this point and it's sad to see artists' attempt to devalue one another."

Ahead of Renaissance's debut, Beyoncé unveiled a track list that showed more than a handful of collaborations with other artists including Tems, The Dream and Skrillex.

Parkwood/Columbia

Most of the singles featured on the 16-track album feature samples and interpolation from classic songs, such as her breakout song, "Break My Soul."
 
And in the wake of criticism from fans, Diane just may have had a change of heart since she has since tweeted, "Ok, it's prob samples that add up the amount of writers."
 
No need for the world to stop. Now everyone can carry on.

