Diane Warren Addresses "Shade" From Fans After Appearing to Call Out Beyoncé

Watch : Beyonce Addresses Renaissance Album Leak in New IG Post

No matter the occasion, the Beyhive will always have that energy.



Case in point? Songwriter Diane Warren found herself on the receiving end of shade from Beyoncé fans. Why? The songwriter seemed to call out Beyonce's latest album, Renaissance, of which each single has a host of credits like "Alien Superstar," which features a list of over 20 writers.

Diane—who is known for penning hits for Cher and Celine Dion, as well as Beyoncé herself—tweeted on Aug. 1, "How can there be 24 writers on a song? [rolling eyes emoji]." She quickly followed up by writing, "This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious," but added, "That's 23 more than are on mine."

Needless to say, that didn't sit well with fans on Twitter, who believed Diane was talking about a hit from Renaissance, which dropped July 29.

"It's quite simple," one user wrote. "If you sample/interpolate several songs within a new recording, all of those original songwriters receive credit along with those who contributed to the new composition."