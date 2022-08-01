Subway Fan Scores Sandwiches for Life After Getting Massive Logo Tattoo

James Kuntz earned free Subway sandwiches for the rest of his life for receiving a 12-inch by 12-inch tattoo of the restaurant’s new logo on his back. See the massive body ink below.

One Subway superfan can now eat fresh for the rest of his life. 

James Kuntz, a Colorado doctoral candidate, just scored free Subway sandwiches forever after he got a massive tattoo of the company's new Subway Series logo across his back.

How? Well, on July 27, Subway hosted a block party in Las Vegas at Bad Apple Tattoo where nine fans got an actual tattoo of the restaurant's new logo from two-time Ink Master Champion DJ Tambe and his team. Depending on the size and location of the tattoo, those fans would either earn free subs for a month, a year, or the rest of their life. 

"Tattoos hold a special meaning for my customers, they come to me to celebrate the things they love the most or to commemorate a major moment in their lives," DJ Tambe said in a press release. "Whether that's the first time trying the Subway Series, or simply eternal love for Subway, I'm here to make that a permanent part of their lives and something to showcase." 

Kunz, who waited in line for the event for two days, was the only participant to receive a 12-inch x 12-inch tattoo on his body, earning him an eternity of subs.

Subway

"When I was a teenager, I was still kind of chunky," Kunz told Today, adding that the restaurant chain became a factor in his choice to live a healthier lifestyle. "Because of that, I have kind of a brand loyalty."

He added, "I'm super glad I went for it. It was a total blast."

