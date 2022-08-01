Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says These Celebs Are Her Style Icons

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a style icon in her own right, but even she looks to celebs for fashion inspiration.

"I love Sophia Loren," the actress exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 1. "I love her sexy, classic, timeless style. I love Rihanna for being audacious and bold."

But perhaps the 40-year-old's biggest inspiration comes from women who aren't afraid to break the fashion norm, as she told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, "I love women who have the ability to bring personality into their clothes, that are actually trendsetters that are not afraid to have a point of view, versus just conforming to what you're told trends are."

Helping women express themselves through fashion is something Priyanka is doing as the new face of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans, and she dished all about her favorite styles from the brand's latest collection.

"I love the skinny. It's always really nice to have a great skinny," the Quantico alum shared. "But I like my jeans to be a little bit forgiving, so I'm happy with the flare jean."

In addition to working with the iconic fashion brand, Priyanka—who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018—recently wrapped on the new spy series Citadel. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the actress called the show a "really big job to do in COVID."

"It was hard to travel, you were away from your family," she told Daily Pop. "I think after I finished that, I just came home and stayed home, and I'm taking time out for my family right now." Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child—daughter Malti Marie—via surrogate earlier this year.

Learn more about Priyanka's campaign with Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans in the full interview above.

