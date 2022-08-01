Superga Flash Deals: How To Get a 73% Discount From the Iconic Shoe Brand

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you feel like you have nothing to wear, you can just switch up your shoes. Footwear can really switch up the vibe of your entire ensemble in an instant. Having a collection of reliable shoes, statement-making styles, and seasonal must-haves is just what your wardrobe needs. Superga is a great go-to for all of your footwear needs. Of course, they're famous for their white sneakers, but they have a ton of versatile styles to offer. Plus, there's a major sale going on right now.
Superga sales don't happen very often, but when they do, it's tough not to shop. Use the promo code SUMMER40 to get a 40% discount on your purchase. That 40% discount also applies to sale prices, which means you can save a lot more depending on which styles you buy. Shopaholics rejoice— you can save up to 73%. Plus, if you spend $50+, you get free shipping. There are so many fashionable options to choose from. Here are some standout picks from the sale.
Superga 40% Off Deals
Superga 2790- Nappa White Leather
A white platform truly elevates your look, both literally and figuratively. These also come in black.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommends these shoes as a seasonal staple.
Superga 2750 - Crochet off White
Crochet is such a timeless trend, especially in the summer. These are the perfect shoes for an all-crochet ensemble. These were already on sale, so you're saving 66% when you use the promo code.
Superga 2750 Flower Print Pink Multi
It's all about the details with these floral print shoes— even the laces are floral.
Superga 2795 Flower Print White Pink
Get the sporty look of high-tops with a beautiful floral twist, complete with matching pink laces.
Superga 2790 Embroidery White Multi
Bring some childhood nostalgia to your shoe collection with these fun embroidered sneakers.
Superga 2750 Flower Print White Multi
If you can't decide between wearing blue or pink, these half-and-half shoes will go with your outfit.
Superga 2790 - Candy White Multi
These platforms are the perfect complement to any pastel ensemble. Plus, these are 60% off when you use the promo code.
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic White
These lace-up shoes are so simple, yet truly iconic. We all need a pair of these sneakers. They're also available in eight additional colorways.
Superga 2341-Alpina Cotu White
This style combines everything you love about a sneaker and a pair of boots.
Superga 2402 Organic Canvas Nat Dye Bianco
Backless shoes are truly essential. They're just what you need for those last-minute errands. They're so easy to take on and off. You will end up wearing these all the time.
Superga 2750 - Flower Print Light Blue
Flower power will always be on-trend. You'll wear these light blue floral shoes for years to come.
Superga 2630 Stripe Total Pink
Think pink with these monochrome sneakers. You can also get these in light blue, beige, and black.
Superga 2750 Faux Shearling Beige
It's never too soon to get ahead on fall fashion. These sherpa sneakers are ultra cozy for those colder months.
Superga 2750 Flower Print White/Light Blue
Here's another timeless floral style from Superga.
Superga 2750 - Tie Dye Beads Pastel Multi
Go bold with some tie-dye shoes from Superga. A shopper reviewed, "I love these tie dye tennis shoes!!! They are just precious!!! Can't wait to spend my summer wearing them!!"
Superga 2750 Micro Leopard All Over
Embrace your wild side with these all-over animal print sneakers.
Superga 2432-W Moleskin Navy
These all-over navy sneakers are sophisticated, yet bold with a little bit of sheen. These shoes come in additional colorways.
Superga 2402 - Wpcotfurw Pink
Cute, casual, and cozy— what more could you want? These faux fur-lined shoes give that extra comfort you need in those cooler months. This 73% discount is too good to be true.
